Knicks' Luke Kornet: Available to return Wednesday
Kornet (nose) is available to return to Wednesday's game against Philadelphia, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
Kornet left Wednesday's game in the first quarter with a potential broken nose, but returned after X-rays returned as negative. Kornet hadn't recorded a stat and played just one minute when he sustained the injury.
