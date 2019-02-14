Kornet finished with seven points (2-11 FG, 2-2 FT, 1-8 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 126-111 loss to the 76ers.

Kornet collected DNP-CDs in two of the three games from Feb. 5 through Feb. 9, but the center has appeared in the past two games for the Knicks. Over the past two, he's totaled 13 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 40 minutes. Overall, it appears DeAndre Jordan and Mitchell Robinson will represent the main center options moving forward, but it's possible Kornet will at least be able to hold a small role moving forward.