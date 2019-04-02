Knicks' Luke Kornet: Back-to-back quality outings
Kornet produced 24 points (8-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three blocks and one assist in 28 minutes Monday in the Knicks' 113-105 win over the Bulls.
Coach David Fizdale ran a streamlined eight-man rotation Monday, allowing Kornet to once again handle an elevated role as the Knicks' starting power forward. Kornet has delivered on both occasions, averaging 20.5 points, 7.0 boards, 5.0 triples, 3.0 blocks, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals in both contests. Fizdale has often changed his rotation on a whim this season, but with five players on the roster currently tending to injuries and center DeAndre Jordan perhaps shut down for good, the opportunity looks to be there for Kornet to continue receiving sizable minutes the rest of the way.
