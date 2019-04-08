Kornet tallied 17 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, four blocks, one assist, and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 113-110 victory over Washington.

Kornet bounced back after a couple of poor showings, finishing Sunday's victory with 17 points to go with four blocked shots. The playing time remains inconsistent, however, he has now blocked a combined 13 shots over his past five games, also connecting on 14 triples. His unique skill set may afford him some interest in the upcoming fantasy draft but that will, of course, depend on his role moving forward into next season.