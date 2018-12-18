Kornet tallied six points (1-5 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 14 minutes Monday in the Knicks' 128-110 loss to the Suns.

Outside of coach David Fizdale's rotation for much of the season, Kornet has logged minutes in each of the past four contests, with Mitchell Robinson's (ankle) absences for the last two games enabling the Vanderbilt product to serve as the main backup to starting center Enes Kanter. Robinson's injury sounds like something that could sideline him for further time beyond Monday, so Kornet could continue to benefit from some regular run off the bench. However, he'll need to receive more than 14 minutes on a consistent basis before gaining relevance in most formats.