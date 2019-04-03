Kornet will come off the bench Wednesday against the Magic, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Coach David Fizdale will give Mario Hezonja the nod at power forward, despite Kornet averaging 20.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and a combined 4.5 blocks/steals over the past two games. As is often the case with the Knicks, it's not clear if this move is temporary or permanent.