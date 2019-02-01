Kornet (ankle) will start Friday's game against the Celtics, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

As expected, the center will reclaim his starting spot back from Lance Thomas. In the nine games prior to going down with an ankle injury, Kornet had averaged 12.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and a combined 1.8 steals/blocks while notably drilling 2.9 threes.