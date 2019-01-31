Knicks' Luke Kornet: Could return Friday
Kornet (ankle) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Celtics, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
Kornet appears to be closing in on a return after missing the past five games due to a left ankle sprain and bone bruise. Look for his availability to clear up closer to tipoff, after the big man tests out his ankle in warmups. Should Kornet return Friday, Mitchell Robinson, Mario Hezonja and Lance Thomas are all candidates to see their minutes reduced. Kornet was averaging 11.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in his 10 games prior to getting injured.
