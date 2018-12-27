Kornet may enter the starting five Thursday against the Bucks, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

It's not exactly clear what is prompting the consideration, though coach David Fizdale may feel Kornet is better suited than Enes Kanter to match up against Brook Lopez. Kornet has seen double-digit minutes just five times this season and has averaged 7.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 14.6 minutes in those contests.