Knicks' Luke Kornet: Dispatched to G League
Kornet was assigned to the G League's Westchester Knicks on Monday, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.
The demotion comes one day after Kornet saw the floor for just the fourth time in 10 games this season in the Knicks' 108-95 loss to the Wizards, with the big man playing two minutes in the contest. Kornet is clearly behind Mitchell Robinson, Noah Vonleh, Enes Kanter and Lance Thomas in the pecking order among the Knicks' frontcourt options, and will only plunge further in the ranks once rookie Kevin Knox (ankle) is cleared to make his season debut. Furthermore, there's a decent possibility that Kornet will lose his 15-man roster spot entirely once two-player Allonzo Trier reaches his 45-day limit for NBA time. Trier has played in all 10 games while averaging 21.5 minutes per contest, making him a more indispensable player than Kornet.
