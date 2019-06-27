Korent didn't have his qualifying offer extended and will become an unrestricted free agent, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Although Kornet had a solid second professional season, the Knicks weren't inclined to pick up his qualifying offer. The Vanderbilt product averaged 7.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.5 threes and 1.2 assists in 17.0 minutes in 46 games last year.