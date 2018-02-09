Kornet totaled 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt), 10 rebounds and four blocks across 22 minutes in Thursday's 113-88 loss to the Raptors.

After being recalled from the G League earlier Thursday, Kornet turned in a strong showing Thursday night, posting his first career double-double. With Kristaps Porzinigs (knee) out and Enes Kanter (mouth) dealing with injuries, Kornet could carve himself out a nice role on the Knicks, and eventually eat into the playing time of other bigs on the roster like Kyle O'Quinn, who started at center Thursday.

