Kornet scored 23 points (8-17 FG, 7-11 3Pt) and added five assists, three rebounds and a block in 33 minutes Thursday against the Bucks.

Kornet played his best game of the season, starting over Enes Kanter and tying a career-best with 23 points. The spot start appeared to be primarily due to matchup purposes, so it's unlikely that Kornet will consistently produce at this rate, although with more solid outings he may be able to expand his role for the Knicks. In 13 games this year, the second-year center is averaging 3.3 points and 1.7 rebounds in 8.8 minutes per game.