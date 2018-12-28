Knicks' Luke Kornet: Drops 23 in loss
Kornet scored 23 points (8-17 FG, 7-11 3Pt) and added five assists, three rebounds and a block in 33 minutes Thursday against the Bucks.
Kornet played his best game of the season, starting over Enes Kanter and tying a career-best with 23 points. The spot start appeared to be primarily due to matchup purposes, so it's unlikely that Kornet will consistently produce at this rate, although with more solid outings he may be able to expand his role for the Knicks. In 13 games this year, the second-year center is averaging 3.3 points and 1.7 rebounds in 8.8 minutes per game.
More News
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...