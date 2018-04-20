Kornet appeared in 20 games with the Knicks in 2017-18 and averaged 6.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Kornet played most of the first half of the season in the G League but got the call-up with the Knicks for the better second half and responded by being productive off the bench. The former Vanderbilt center's best game of his rookie campaign came on the final day of the regular season when he exploded for 23 points at Cleveland. Given his stat line in limited minutes, Kornet may be able to find at least a two-way deal with an NBA team when free agency opens in July.