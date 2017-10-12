Kornet (hamstring) has been cleared for Friday's preseason finale against the Wizards, Steve Popper of the Record reports.

Kornet has been dealing with a sore left hamstring throughout the preseason, but is fully expected to make his debut Friday. That being said, once the regular season arrives, Kornet will only be allowed to spend up to 45 days with the Knicks, as he's on a two-way contract. Look for him to play in the G-League for the majority of the 2017-18 campaign.