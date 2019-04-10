Knicks' Luke Kornet: Hosts a block party Tuesday
Kornet finished with 12 points (5-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt), 13 rebounds, six blocks, and four assists in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 96-86 victory over the Bulls.
Kornet blocked a career-high six shots in Tuesday's win, adding 12 points and 13 rebounds. He has come on strong to end the season and has certainly impacted more than just a few fantasy leagues. He has interesting upside should he ever carve out a regular role but at this stage, his playing time heading into next season is far from set.
