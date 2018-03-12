Kornet scored 18 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go along with four rebounds, two assists and one block across 34 minutes during Sunday's 132-106 loss to the Raptors.

Making his first career start, Kornet displayed an impressive scoring touch and the ability to knock down shots from deep. He didn't do much on the boards, but he did supplement his line with a couple of dimes and a blocked shot to boot. Kornet was in the lineup due to Enes Kanter's absence with back spasms, and he could receive another extended look Tuesday against the Mavs if his teammate isn't ready to take the court for that contest.