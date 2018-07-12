Kornet (hamstring) made his debut in Thursday's 75-82 summer league loss to the Celtics, posting seven points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 21 minutes.

Kornet had missed the entire summer league schedule up until this point with a hamstring injury, so it was a positive development that he was ultimately able to take the court Thursday. However, he appeared to be a bit rusty and managed just a 37.5 percent clip from the field and 33.3 percent from deep. Despite the struggles, Kornet has already locked up a guaranteed deal for the upcoming campaign, so he'll be with the Knicks come training camp.