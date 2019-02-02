Kornet (ankle) started at center and contributed nine points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal in 17 minutes Friday in the Knicks' 113-99 loss to the Celtics.

Playing for the first time in six games after overcoming a left ankle sprain, Kornet's workload was restricted with coach David Fizdale running a three-center rotation that also included Mitchell Robinson (18 minutes) and Enes Kanter (13 minutes). Since Robinson is the best developmental prospect of the lot, he looks like the top candidate to stick around as the second-unit center once the Knicks incorporate the newly acquired DeAndre Jordan into the mix, perhaps as soon as Sunday's game against the Grizzlies. Jordan's impending arrival seemingly destroys much of the fantasy value Kornet held prior to getting injured.