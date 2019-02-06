Kornet (coach's decision) didn't see the court Tuesday in the Knicks' 105-92 loss to the Pistons.

With DeAndre Jordan making his second appearance for the club and rookie Mitchell Robinson (illness) returning from a one-game absence, there were no center minutes left over for Kornet, who failed to play for the first time since Dec. 9 for non-injury reasons. As a veteran on an expiring contract, Jordan is a candidate to be traded ahead of Thursday's deadline or bought out at a later date. Until or unless that happens, however, Kornet probably can't be counted on to be a consistent rotation player.