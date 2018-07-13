Kornet (ankle/hamstring) will not play during Friday's summer league consolation bracket finale against the Pelicans, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

Kornet, who saw 327 minutes with New York last season and shot 35.4 percent from deep, will watch summer play end from the sidelines. Due to injury, he appeared in just one contest, posting seven points, two rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes.