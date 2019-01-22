Coach David Fizdale said Tuesday that Kornet (ankle) would be sidelined for "a couple of weeks," Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.

Kornet suffered a left ankle sprain and bone bruise in Monday's loss to the Thunder and didn't return. He'll require a walking boot while he immediately begins rehab and is slated to miss at least the next seven games for New York. In his absence, Enes Kanter is expected to be thrust back into the starting lineup, but Mitchell Robinson should also see a boost in minutes at center.