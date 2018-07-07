Kornet is out for Saturday's summer league tilt against the Hawks due to a right hamstring injury, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

The organization will opt to play it safe with Kornet, who could see an expanded role during the upcoming season with Kristaps Porzingis (knee) set to miss a chunk of the year and Kyle O'Quinn joining the Pacers. His next chance to take the floor arrives Sunday against the Jazz.