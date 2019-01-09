Kornet finished with six points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, one steal and one block across 19 minutes Tuesday in the Knicks' 122-95 loss to the Warriors.

Though he remains the Knicks' starting center, Kornet hasn't played more than 21 minutes in any of the team's last three games. Blowouts in two of those contests might have artificially deflated Kornet's playing time, but the Vanderbilt product hasn't performed especially well on a per-minute basis in those contests to warrant added run. Meanwhile, backup center Enes Kanter has awoken from his statistical slumber to post four consecutive double-doubles, which further damages Kornet's chances of reclaiming minutes. With Mitchell Robinson (ankle/groin) also likely to rejoin the center mix in the near future and New York set to play just one game next week, Kornet is a viable drop candidate in most leagues where he was recently scooped up.