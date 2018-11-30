Knicks' Luke Kornet: Returns to Knicks
Kornet was recalled from the Westchester Knicks on Thursday.
Kornet hasn't appeared in an NBA contest since Nov. 4, and he seems unlikely to get much run with the Knicks after spending some time in the G League. Through four games this year, he's failed to score and has dished out two assists over 12 total minutes.
