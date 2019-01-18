Knicks' Luke Kornet: Scores 16 in loss
Kornet had 16 points (5-11 FG, 4-6 3PT, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, five steals, two assists and a block in Thursday's loss to Washington.
Kornet returned to the starting lineup Thursday after coming off the bench in the Knicks' last game, and he saw 34 minutes of action for the second straight contest. While Kornet has started all but one game since Christmas, his production -- and minutes -- have been rather volatile.
