Knicks' Luke Kornet: Scores 17 points in 21 minutes of action
Kornet produced 17 points (6-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one block in 21 minutes during Friday's 122-98 victory over the Heat.
Kornet connected on a career-high four three-pointers on his way to 17 points to go with eight rebounds. Once again, Kornet was able to put up some nice value in limited minutes and is certainly a player to watch over the final couple of games. The Knicks have nothing to play for and Kornet is a player they would like to evaluate. He is still not worth owning in many leagues but could be worth a flier in deeper leagues if you need some big man stats with perimeter upside.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....