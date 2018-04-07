Kornet produced 17 points (6-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one block in 21 minutes during Friday's 122-98 victory over the Heat.

Kornet connected on a career-high four three-pointers on his way to 17 points to go with eight rebounds. Once again, Kornet was able to put up some nice value in limited minutes and is certainly a player to watch over the final couple of games. The Knicks have nothing to play for and Kornet is a player they would like to evaluate. He is still not worth owning in many leagues but could be worth a flier in deeper leagues if you need some big man stats with perimeter upside.