Kornet contributed 19 points (6-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, one assist, and one block in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 115-108 loss to the Nuggets.

Kornet topped the team in scoring for the second time in the last three games. He has combined to score 56 points (on 19-of-37 from the field) while draining 15 three-pointers across 90 minutes during these last three contests. Meanwhile, Enes Kanter (back) came off the bench and finished with 17 points and 12 boards in 20 minutes to redeem himself after going scoreless in Saturday's loss to the Jazz, and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) is nearing his return. It's unclear how long Kornet will be able to keep this up, or if his minutes will remain plentiful once Robinson is healthy. Nevertheless, Kornet has been impressive lately and at the very least makes for an interesting speculative add in most leagues.