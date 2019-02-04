Kornet contributed 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt), four rebounds, three blocks and one assist across 20 minutes Sunday in the Knicks' 96-84 loss to the Grizzlies.

Kornet reclaimed the starting center role in Friday's loss to the Celtics in his return from a six-game absence due to a left ankle sprain, but he shifted back to the second unit with the newly acquired DeAndre Jordan cleared to make his debut. Jordan is on an expiring deal and could be moved elsewhere prior to Thursday's deadline, but if another trade fails to materialize, it's difficult to envision Kornet earning steady minutes as the season winds down. If Jordan sticks around, Kornet won't even be guaranteed a regular role off the bench, as finding minutes for rookie center Mitchell Robinson -- who sat out Sunday with an illness -- is probably a greater priority for the Knicks.