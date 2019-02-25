Knicks' Luke Kornet: Shifts to bench
Kornet will come off the bench Sunday against San Antonio.
Kornet started each of the last two games for the Knicks, but Lance Thomas will draw the nod Sunday at power forward. Kornet is averaging just 6.0 points and 2.8 rebounds over his last four contests, so New York will hope to get him switching up his role.
