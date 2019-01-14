Kornet scored 23 points (7-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-8 FT) and totaled five rebounds along with five assists and a steal across 34 minutes Sunday against the 76ers.

Kornet erupted for his best performance of the new year, sinking a respectable 37.5 percent of his shots from beyond the arc and posting a 53.8 percent success rate from the field. He came off the bench for the first time since Christmas day, but it appears a role change was just what he needed to get over his recent slump. Lance Thomas picked up the start Sunday in Kornet's place, although it seems unlikely that this change is permanent.