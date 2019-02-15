Kornet started at power forward and contributed 11 points (3-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four steals, three rebounds and one block in 31 minutes Thursday in the Knicks' 106-91 win over the Hawks.

Kornet's contributions in the defensive categories were a welcome sight, but his steals and blocks production probably wasn't enough to offset the ugly shooting performance. With Noah Vonleh stuck in coach David Fizdale's doghouse for now, Kornet could be primed for more run at power forward coming out of the All-Star break, though the potential return of Mario Hezonja (leg) could complicate things.