Knicks' Luke Kornet: Sidelined for preseason opener Tuesday
Kornet (undisclosed) won't dress for Tuesday's preseason opener against the Nets, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.
Coach Jeff Hornacek didn't provide a reasoning behind Kornet's absence, though he'll have to wait to make his debut until at least Friday's matchup with the Wizards. Kornet is currently on a two-way contract and is expected to spend the majority of the upcoming campaign with the Knicks' G-League affiliate, so he's not expected to be a viable fantasy option, even when at full strength.
