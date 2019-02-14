Kornet will start at power forward in Thursday's matchup with Atlanta, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.

Kornet saw 28 minutes in yesterdays game against the 76ers, scoring seven points and grabbing six rebounds in the process. With Mario Hezonja (leg) ruled out Kornet is getting the spot. He'll figure to see a slight uptick in minutes before returning to a bench role when Hezonja returns after the All-Star break.