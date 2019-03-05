Kornet totaled just seven points, three rebounds, and one block in 26 minutes during Monday's 115-108 loss to the Kings.

Kornet moved back into the starting lineup Monday in what was another baffling coaching decision. Head coach David Fizdale appears to have no reasoning behind his rotational changes, making basically all the Knicks players difficult to roster in competitive formats. Kornet could very well be out of the rotation for the next game and he is far from a must-roster player.