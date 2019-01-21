Knicks' Luke Kornet: Will not return Monday
Kornet suffered a sprained left ankle during Monday's game against the Thunder and will not return, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
Kornet played just seven minutes before suffering the injury, finishing with two points and one rebound. The big man will undergo further evaluation in the coming days, after which the severity of the issue will hopefully emerge. If Kornet is forced to miss any action, Mitchell Robinson and Enes Kanter would pick up the slack at center.
