Kornet has been ruled out of Tuesday's summer league game against the Lakers for rest purposes, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

Kornet has missed time previously this summer with a hamstring injury, so it's at least encouraging that he's been given a rest designation Tuesday. Still, Kornet will get another night off and at this point, there's a chance he's shut down for the rest of summer league. Kornet already earned a standard one-year contract with the Knicks for the upcoming campaign, so he's proven to be a capable NBA player.