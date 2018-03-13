Kornet will return to the bench for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks.

Kornet started his first career game Sunday against the Raptors with Enes Kanter (back) sitting out, impressing with 18 points, four rebounds, two assists and one block across 34 minutes. However, both Kanter and Lance Thomas (thumb) are returning to the lineup Tuesday and will be re-inserted into the top unit, which sends Kornet and Michael Beasley back to the bench. Kornet should see significantly less playing time, though his strong showing could earn him some more looks over the last month of the season.