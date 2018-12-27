Knicks' Luke Kornet: Will start Thursday vs. Bucks
Kornet will start Thursday against the Bucks, Knicks radio voice Ed Cohen reports.
In what appears to be a matchup-based decision against Milwaukee's Brook Lopez, coach David Fizdale will start Kornet over Enes Kanter. Kornet has only seen limited run this year, but averaged 15.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 blocks last season when seeing over 20 minutes.
More News
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...