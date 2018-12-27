Kornet will start Thursday against the Bucks, Knicks radio voice Ed Cohen reports.

In what appears to be a matchup-based decision against Milwaukee's Brook Lopez, coach David Fizdale will start Kornet over Enes Kanter. Kornet has only seen limited run this year, but averaged 15.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 blocks last season when seeing over 20 minutes.