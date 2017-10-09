Knicks' Luke Kornet: Won't dress for Monday's exhibition
Kornet (hamstring) will sit out Monday's preseason matchup with the Rockets.
Kornet's injury is being listed as a sore left hamstring and while it doesn't appear to be something that could keep him out for an extended period of time, he'll still get the night off Monday. However, even when healthy, Kornet won't be a viable fantasy option due to his status as a two-way player. He'll spend the bulk of the season in the G-League.
