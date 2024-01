Flynn (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the 76ers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Flynn is cleared to make his Knicks debut after being traded by Toronto as part of the package deal that landed OG Anunoby in New York. It's unclear where Flynn fits into the rotation, as Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride should get plenty of run at shooting guard.