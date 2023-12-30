The Raptors traded Flynn, O.G. Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa to the Knicks in exchange for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and draft considerations Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Flynn could see minutes as the backup point guard behind Jalen Brunson, though Miles McBride figures to also factor into the mix. The San Diego State product had been struggling to see consistent playing time in Toronto, averaging 4.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 13.5 minutes through 11 December appearances.