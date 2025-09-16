default-cbs-image
Brogdon signed an Exhibit 9 contract with the Knicks on Tuesday.

This deal is for one year and offers financial protection in the event of an injury. The contract is not guaranteed, so Brogdon will have to earn his spot during training camp. Previous reports have indicated that the Knicks view him as a rotation player, so he'll likely have a good chance of making the final roster.

