Knicks' Malcolm Brogdon: Signs deal with New York
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brogdon signed an Exhibit 9 contract with the Knicks on Tuesday.
This deal is for one year and offers financial protection in the event of an injury. The contract is not guaranteed, so Brogdon will have to earn his spot during training camp. Previous reports have indicated that the Knicks view him as a rotation player, so he'll likely have a good chance of making the final roster.
More News
-
Knicks' Malcolm Brogdon: Inks deal with New York•
-
Wizards' Malcolm Brogdon: Not playing Sunday•
-
Wizards' Malcolm Brogdon: Remains out for Friday•
-
Wizards' Malcolm Brogdon: Sitting out again Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Malcolm Brogdon: Won't return Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Malcolm Brogdon: Remains out against Boston•