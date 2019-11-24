Knicks' Marcus Morris: Another 20-point performance
Morris had 20 points (7-14 FG, 4-6 3PT, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 111-104 loss against the Spurs.
Morris has scored 20 or more points in his last three outings, while hitting that mark in five of his last six contests. The nine-year veteran is posting career-high marks in points (18.9), rebounds (6.4) and steals (1.1) per game, as he has settled as one of the Knicks' go-to players on offense. That shouldn't change ahead of Sunday's home matchup against the Nets.
