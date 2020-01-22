Knicks' Marcus Morris: Available vs. Lakers
Morris (ankle) is available to play Wednesday against the Lakers.
Morris sprained his ankle earlier in the week but will play through the issue Wednesday. Over his past three games, Morris is averaging 18.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 33.0 minutes.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...