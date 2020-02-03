Knicks' Marcus Morris: Battling illness
Morris is questionable for Monday's game against Cleveland due to an illness, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
Morris could miss Monday's game after picking up an illness over the weekend. If he's held out, Kevin Knox would presumably move into the starting five, while Damyean Dotson could see a boost in run off the bench.
