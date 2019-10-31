Knicks' Marcus Morris: Blocks four shots Wednesday
Morris produced nine points (2-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, four blocks, and one assist in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 95-83 loss to the Magic.
Morris turned it on with four blocked shots in Wednesday's loss but failed to capitalize with minimal production elsewhere. He started the season strongly but has struggled to find consistency since then. He will have the occasional strong game but is unlikely to hold standard league value for more than a couple of games at a time.
