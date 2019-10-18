Knicks' Marcus Morris: Coming off bench Friday
Morris will come off the bench Friday against the Pelicans, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
Morris started Wednesday's contest against the Hawks. In three preseason games, he's averaging 30.7 fantasy points across 25.7 minutes.
