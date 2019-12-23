Knicks' Marcus Morris: Doubtful Monday
Morris is doubtful Monday due to a sore left Achilles.
Morris' Achilles appears to have stiffened up in the wake of Saturday's loss to Milwaukee. Look for Kevin Knox to see an expanded role if Morris is ultimately held out.
