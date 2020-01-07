Knicks' Marcus Morris: Downgraded to doubtful
Morris (neck) isn't expected to play Tuesday against the Lakers.
Morris was initially tagged as probable due to neck soreness, but it now looks as though he'll be held out of Tuesday's clash. Expect confirmation on his status closer to tipoff. Kevin Knox and Reggie Bullock could see an uptick in minutes if Morris is ruled out.
